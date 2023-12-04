Erling Haaland has become a meme after furious reaction to referee blunder

Erling Haaland couldn't hide his fury at referee Simon Hooper during Manchester City 's match against Tottenham on Sunday (December 3) and his reaction quickly became a meme.

The game ended in a 3-3 draw but during the game, Haaland was livid over a controversial decision from Hooper who initially played the advantage for the hosts after Haaland was fouled by Emerson Royal.

However play was then stopped by the ref after Haaland picked out Jack Grealish with a pass in behind the Spurs defence, this decision ultimately denied Man City the goal-scoring opportunity and a chance to clinch the match in added time.

Photos captured the moment which shows Haaland's outrage as well as videos of the striker as he stormed off the pitch following the draw.

After the match, Haaland took to Twitter/X where he wrote "wtf," in response to the referee's decision.

Of course, the internet seized the opportunity to create memes with Haaland's dramatic facial expressions, as well as responding to the footballer letting his famous blonde locks flow as he marched off the pitch.













































Though Haaland appeared to find the funny side to receiving the meme treatment as he reacted to his angry face being edited onto the famous Edvard Munch painting, 'The Scream.'



"Wtf that made me smile for the first time today," he wrote in response on Twitter/X.

Though Haaland perhaps won't be happy to learn that the Football Association has since charged Man City over their players' angry reaction to Hooper's contentious decision.

“Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 3 December 2023," a statement from the FA read.

"It’s alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper."

Man City have conceded nine goals in their last four Premier League games, their worst run since 2016.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.