14 top reactions as Everton sack Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton after a string of poor results have left the Merseyside club 19th in the Premier League.
Lampard, was in charge of the Toffees less than a year and despite keeping the team in the top flight last season he has failed to improve the club's performances resulting in them losing 9 of their last 12 games including defeats to relegation rivals Southampton and West Ham United.
Lampard replaced former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park in January 2022 but despite a potential lifeline, when they drew 1-1 with Manchester City on December 31st the club are now looking for their sixth manager in five years as they attempt to avoid their first-ever relegation from the Premier League.
The ex-Chelsea manager's departure adds to growing turmoil and unrest around the historic club which has witnessed fan protests against the ownership and players being confronted by supporters outside the stadiums after games.
Here's how Everton and football fans have reacted to the news.
\u201cLampard on Diary of a CEO by end of February latest imo.\u201d— Adam Crafton (@Adam Crafton) 1674488031
\u201cEverton fans now that Frank Lampard has been sacked \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Not Match of the Day (@Not Match of the Day) 1674487804
\u201cAll us Arsenal fans hearing Lampard got sacked meaning Everton might get the new managerial bounce against us \u201d— LeeIsaacson1987 (@LeeIsaacson1987) 1674487877
\u201cFrank Lampard bumping into Steven Gerrard at the job centre.\n\nhttps://t.co/Jm7BAE7n8a\u201d— Not Match of the Day (@Not Match of the Day) 1674487552
\u201cAnyone know what\u2019s happening with Frank Lampard, Sky are being vague as usual.\u201d— Connor (@Connor) 1674488411
\u201cThis Everton fan's reaction to the news Frank Lampard has been sacked \ud83e\udd23 \ud83d\udd35\u201d— Football Daily (@Football Daily) 1674490395
\u201cBack by popular demand, the The Frank Lampard Venn Diagram\u2122 (chuckle)\n\n(serious face) but no seriously the man is a pro at failing upwards so lump on him getting the England job\u201d— Emma Levin (@Emma Levin) 1674488592
\u201c"Are you kidding?" \ud83d\ude33\n\n"It's a big mistake." \n\nEverton fans give their reaction to Frank Lampard getting sacked \u274c\ud83d\udd35\u201d— Football Daily (@Football Daily) 1674490504
\u201cI guess the people singing that said I'd be sacked in the morning were a bit off as it's now 3pm eyyyyyyy\n\nBut no seriously, if anyone knows of any jobs going give me a shout cheers\u201d— Billy (@Billy) 1674486357
\u201cSarri when we\u2019re 3-0 down to Bournemouth on the final day\u201d— smart those jeans (@smart those jeans) 1674474004
\u201cSteve Bruce on his way to Everton after hearing they have sacked Frank Lampard\u201d— MB (@MB) 1674489039
\u201cSteven Gerrard meeting Frank Lampard at the job center tomorrow morning.\u201d— Red Marrow (@Red Marrow) 1674491933
\u201cI\u2019m honestly not sure what more Frank Lampard could have done.\n\nNo budget\u274c\nCan\u2019t spend FFP\u274c\nGot 1.8 million to spend in the other summer window\u274c\nClub sold Richarlison\u274c\nFrank Lampard Saved Everton last season picking up the mess\u2705\u201d— Don Hutchison (@Don Hutchison) 1674488537
The immediate favourites to replace Lampard in the job include Sean Dyche, Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes, Nuno Espirito Santo and Wayne Rooney.
