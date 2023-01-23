14 top reactions as Everton sack Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton after a string of poor results have left the Merseyside club 19th in the Premier League.

Lampard, was in charge of the Toffees less than a year and despite keeping the team in the top flight last season he has failed to improve the club's performances resulting in them losing 9 of their last 12 games including defeats to relegation rivals Southampton and West Ham United.

Lampard replaced former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park in January 2022 but despite a potential lifeline, when they drew 1-1 with Manchester City on December 31st the club are now looking for their sixth manager in five years as they attempt to avoid their first-ever relegation from the Premier League.

The ex-Chelsea manager's departure adds to growing turmoil and unrest around the historic club which has witnessed fan protests against the ownership and players being confronted by supporters outside the stadiums after games.

Here's how Everton and football fans have reacted to the news.

























































The immediate favourites to replace Lampard in the job include Sean Dyche, Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes, Nuno Espirito Santo and Wayne Rooney.

