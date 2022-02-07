A coincidental gesture and well-placed camera angle delighted Six Nations viewers over the weekend as it looked as though one of the presenters possessed a supernatural gift.
Host Gabby Logan was discussing the weather alongside the other commentators during Scotland’s clash with England in Edinburgh on Saturday.
The BBC broadcaster gestured towards the pitch just as a flare went off in the background, making it look as though the flame came from her palm.
@GabbyLogan with unimaginable power #SixNations
The snippet was posted to Twitter along with the caption “@GabbyLogan with unimaginable power #SixNations”. Since Saturday, it has racked up six million views, with Logan herself retweeting the clip along with a laughing emoji.
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton spotted the video and responded with a clip of his own - although his experience with pyrokinesis appeared less… glamorous.
I see you \u2018flame thrower\u2019 @GabbyLogan and I raise you\u2026.. pic.twitter.com/KaSFAhNHZC— Sam Warburton (@Sam Warburton) 1644140954
The footage also drew comparisons to a famous clip of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez seemingly wiping his name and title across the screen.
Glorious. Up there with magic Rafapic.twitter.com/IpQTqKfKss— Max Rushden \ud83d\udc99 (@Max Rushden \ud83d\udc99) 1644179308
But Logan’s supposed pyrokinesis wasn’t the only thing that had people talking. Some noticed that she appeared to be levitating.
Maybe she borrowed the invisibility cloak from Harry Potter as a blanket?pic.twitter.com/P81ZA6QXJv— Latoo12 (@Latoo12) 1644083025
I'm more impressed with the levitation skills. — GucciedUp
It’s fair to say Twitter enjoyed the coincidence, with one user asking if Logan and masked wrestler Kane have ever actually been seen in the same room together…
Has anyone ever seen Gabby Logan and Kane at the same time?pic.twitter.com/HDR7IEb04f— Alvaro Mao (@Alvaro Mao) 1644084750
The power of Sport eh? Magic — Exeter City
I think I may be married to witch — Kenny Logan
YOU'RE A WIZARD GABBY! — Christian Dodd
Burn the witch! 
This is brilliant! — Alan Morrison
Magical stuff.
