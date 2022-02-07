A coincidental gesture and well-placed camera angle delighted Six Nations viewers over the weekend as it looked as though one of the presenters possessed a supernatural gift.

Host Gabby Logan was discussing the weather alongside the other commentators during Scotland’s clash with England in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The BBC broadcaster gestured towards the pitch just as a flare went off in the background, making it look as though the flame came from her palm.

The snippet was posted to Twitter along with the caption “@GabbyLogan with unimaginable power #SixNations”. Since Saturday, it has racked up six million views, with Logan herself retweeting the clip along with a laughing emoji.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton spotted the video and responded with a clip of his own - although his experience with pyrokinesis appeared less… glamorous.

The footage also drew comparisons to a famous clip of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez seemingly wiping his name and title across the screen.

But Logan’s supposed pyrokinesis wasn’t the only thing that had people talking. Some noticed that she appeared to be levitating.

It’s fair to say Twitter enjoyed the coincidence, with one user asking if Logan and masked wrestler Kane have ever actually been seen in the same room together…

Magical stuff.

