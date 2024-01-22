Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus makes appeal after receiving 'unfair' ban

Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has made an appeal on X/Twitter after he received an "unfair" ban from the video game Counter-Strike 2.

The 26-year-old received a 'VAC' ban ( VAC stands for Valve anti-cheat') on Monday, January 22nd which he claimed was 'unfair' and asked the official Counter-Strike account to help him.

He wrote: "Hi @counterstrike my account received a VAC ban unfairly, can you help me? Follow the account link and print of the ban."

According to Dexerto, VAC bans are most often dished out when software begins interfering with the game's system, which can sometimes mean a player is using cheats, assistance or some type of hack.

There is a possibility that there has been a mistake on Valve's behalf but these types of bans are often permanent. If Jesus does receive a permanent ban he could reportedly lose access to some rare custom skins and inventory in the game said to be worth $40,000.

Counter-Strike 2 is a very popular game in Brazil, with other top stars like Neymar and Casemiro also enjoying the game. Neymar has even shown his support for the Brazilian FURIA Esports team at international tournaments.

Jesus joined Arsenal in 2022 from Manchester City where he scored 95 goals in 265 games and won the Premier League four times. He started his career in Brazil with Palmeiras in 2015 and has won 64 caps for the Brazilian national team and scored 19 goals.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.