Gary Lineker has hilarious response to ‘ridiculous accusation’ that he is a Marxist

Football pundit and former England player, Gary Lineker has hit back at trolls misguidedly calling him a ‘Marxist’ following his comments on footballers taking the knee before games in support of Black Lives Matter.

The 60-year-old got a minority of close-minded people’s backs up on Sunday after he criticised so-called fans who have taken to booing players taking the knee before kick-off.

This was before England’s 1-0 friendly win over Romania on Sunday evening which again saw ‘fans’ boo the players for taking the knee.

The gesture, which is a stance against racial injustice around the world, has appeared to trigger many who don’t agree with it, such as Nigel Farage, and are now calling the BLM movement political and have even attempted to label it as ‘Marxist.’

Not only does this show a fundamental misunderstanding of BLM it also shows that they don’t really have a clue what Marxism is as footballers, who are some of the wealthiest athletes on the planet are probably some of the least Marxist people you’ll ever meet.

Lineker, who is always witty and quick off the mark on Twitter, responding to the Marxist accusations by saying “ I’ve never marked someone in my life.”

This is a prod from Lineker at his playing days, whereas a striker he rarely had to do any type of defending. Lineker also famously went through his entire career without once receiving a yellow card.

Gary Stevens, who played alongside Lineker for Tottenham and England agreed with this asssement.

Many, including Piers Morgan, thought Lineker’s response to the ‘ridiculous accusations’ was hilarious.

Gareth Southgate and the England squad have vowed to carry on taking the knee before games at Euro 2020, which begins on Friday. The Three Lions first games is against Croatia on Sunday afternoon.