Adam Sandler's new Netflix sports drama Hustle has seen the actor receive widespread acclaim for his performance as top basketball scout Stanley Sugerman.

Sandler, who is a certified basketball fanatic in real life, stars alongside Queen Latifa, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall in the movie which has already achieved a rare Rotten Tomatoes score for the often maligned leading man.

However, following his performance in the cult hit Uncut Gems, Sandler's talents shouldn't have been in doubt and Hustle is even more impressive given that the majority of the supporting cast are actually professional basketball players in the NBA and elsewhere within the sport.

Starring opposite Sandler is Juancho Hernangomez who plays a 22-year-old basketball prospect that Sugerman meets while in Spain and attempts to get him an NBA contract. Hernangomez is actually a real basketball player from Madrid who currently plays for Utah Jazz, having previously represented Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

Hernangomez is one of a whole host of current and retired basketball stars and personalities in the film all of whom are highlighted in the credits but just in case you missed any, here are all their names below.

Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz)

Anthony Edwards as Kermet Wilts (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Tobias Harris as himself (Philadelphia 76ers)

Kenny "The Jet" Smith as Leon Rich (Commentator, formerly Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Denver Nuggets)

Kyle Lowry as himself (Miami Heat)

Matisse Thybulle as himself (Philadelphia 76ers)

Trae Young as himself (Atlanta Hawks)

Seth Curry as himself (Brooklyn Nets)

Tyrese Maxey as himself (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jordan Clarkson as himself (Utah Jazz)

Aaron Gordon as himself (Denver Nuggets)

Moe Wagner as himself (Orlando Magic)

Khris Middleton as himself (Milwaukee Bucks)

Luka Dončić as himself (Dallas Mavericks)

Willy Hernangomez as himself (New Orleans Pelicans)

Julius “Dr. J” Erving as himself (Retired, formerly Philadelphia 76ers)

Allen Iverson as himself (Retired, formerly Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and the Memphis Grizzlies, Besiktas)

Shaquille O’Neal as himself (Pundit, formerly Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Clevland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics)

Charles Barkley as himself (Pundit, formerly Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Hoston Rockets)

Dirk Nowitzki as himself (Retired, formerly Dallas Mavericks)

Jose Calderon as himself (Special advisor for Cleveland Cavaliers)Leandro Barbosa as himself (Retired, Player mentor coach Golden State Warriors)

Emeka Okafor as himself (Retired, Formerly Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Delaware Blue Coats, Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus)

Matt Geiger as himself (Retired, Formerly Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers)

Bill Duffy as himself (Agent)

Billy King as himself (Senior Partner Head of Sports and Entertainment of Modern Executive Solutions)

Felipe Reyes as himself (Retired, formerly Estudiantes, Real Madrid)

Elvin Rodriguez as himself (college basketball player)

Mike Foster Jr. as himself (NBA G League player)

Alex Abrines as himself (FC Barcelona)

Pierre Oriola as himself (FC Barcelona)

Grayson “The Professor” Boucher as himself (streetball)

Aaron “AO” Owens as himself (streetball player)

Larry “Bone Collector” Williams as himself (streetball player)

Lonnie “Prime Objective” Harrell as himself (streetball player)

Waliyy “Main Event” Dixon as himself (streetball player)

Mike James as himself (AS Monaco Basket)

Zalia Avant-Garde as herself (Multiple basketball Guinness World Record holder)

Mark Jackson as himself (former Golden State Warriors coach)

Doc Rivers as himself (Philadelphia 76ers coach)

Dell Demps as himself (Utah Jazz assistant coach)

Sergio Scariolo as himself (Virtus Bologna head coach)

Dave Joerger as himself (Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach)

Peter Dominguez as himself(Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach)

Maurice Cheeks as himself (Chicago Bulls assistant coach)

Bobby Verdun as himself (Salem State head coach)

Aaron McKie as himself (Temple University head coach)

Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews as himself (shooting coach)

Mark Cuban as himself (Dallas Mavericks owner)

Pat Croce as himself (former Philadelphia 76ers president)

Fran Fraschilla as himself (basketball commentator)

Ernie Johnson Jr. as himself (Inside the NBA for TNT presenter)

Brad Stevens as himself (president of Boston Celtics operations)

Jay Wright as himself (former Villanova coach)

Hustle is available to watch now on Netflix



