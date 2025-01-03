Jake Paul's camp finally responds to Carl Froch fight offer

Jake Paul's camp has responded to Carl Froch's offer of a fight after years of the former world champion calling the YouTuber-turned-boxer out.

Froch has called out Paul on a number of occasions, including questioning the calibre of opponents Paul has fought through his boxing career, saying he would punch Paul into space before the Tommy Fury fight in 2023 and saying he's "p***ing people off" ahead of the Mike Tyson fight last year.

On November 16, Paul beat Tyson by unanimous decision in the highly anticipated and controversial boxing match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas which viewers said failed to live up to expectations.



At the end of the eight rounds, the judges scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour Paul who paid respect to Tyson when he dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed to him.

In a recent YouTube video on his channel, Froch said he would end Paul's career with "one punch". In the same video, Froch said he would "fight for charity" and would not be "begging for a payday".

And Paul's team has responded.

Carl Froch has called out Jake Paul a number of times with his team responding to his offer of a fight for the first time / Scott Heavey, Getty Images & Sarah Stier, Getty Images for Netflix

Speaking to SunSport, Paul's promotional partner Nakisa Bidarian said: "Sure Carl, show up with an offer that makes sense - since he's fighting for charity anyways - he's made it clear that he's going to donate 100 per cent of his earnings to charity.

"Show up with an offer that makes sense for MVP and Jake Paul, who drive the biggest numbers in the entire sport and we'll have happy to have a conversation.

"So, if and when they're ready to show us an offer that shows that he's 100 per cent donating all proceeds that he gets paid and any entities associated with him to charity...

"And that it is an eight-figure opportunity for Jake Paul - which is what Jake Paul makes in every single fight - happy to have the conversation. Absolutely."

Elsewhere, a fight between Paul and Conor McGregor has also been rumoured for quite some time too.

