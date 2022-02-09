At some point in our lives, we've all been faced with the long-standing hypothetical question, "If you could pick anyone, alive or dead, to sit down with for dinner; who would it be?"

The dinner guest game is a popular icebreaker and can provide real insight as to what a person is like based on the individuals they would want to share a meal with.

But posed the question by a fan, NFL player Jonathan Allen came up with a truly bizarre answer - he said he'd like to have dinner with his grandfather, Michael Jackson, and ... Adolf Hitler.

Screenshot Twitter

When the fan asked him to explain why Allen chose Hitler, he said: "He's a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I'm also assuming that the people I've chosen have to answer all my questions honestly."

He has since deleted his tweets and apologized.

"Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb."

By the looks of the comments, people aren't too upset at him.

"Thank Jonathan. At least you understand how to make an actual apology."

"People are mad for nothing, I LOVE military tactics as well and war strategy and Hitler was a military Genius and was brilliant at it, those are true statements and you even made it clear not for evil things, don’t mind the people who honestly are finding excuses to be mad," said another.

Someone else wrote, "I understood watch you meant Jon. You didn't mean any harm in it, I didn't take it that way. Keep being you bro, that's why we cheer for you."