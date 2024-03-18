Jurgen Klopp storms out of interview after facing 'really dumb' question

Jurgen Klopp stormed out of a post-match interview following Liverpool's FA Cup departure after he was left unimpressed by a reporter's "dumb question".

The Liverpool manager gave his thoughts after his side was defeated 4-3 against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17) in what was a memorable FA Cup quarter-final clash.

It looked like Liverpool had the win when they were ahead 2-1 thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, however, United responded with a late equaliser in the 87th minute from substitute Antony which forced the game to go into extra time.

Liverpool answered with a deflected strike from Harvey Elliot to put them back in the lead in the first half of extra time but United's Marcus Rashford came back with a goal in the 112th minute.

At 3-3, a penalty shootout was anticipated but ultimately didn't happen as United's Amad Diallo managed to put one in the back of the net with just seconds to go in extra time to clinch the win.

Since Liverpool's FA Cup exit dashes the side's hopes of achieving the quadruple (winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and Carabao Cup), it's fair to say Klopp was disappointed.

And he wasn't happy with a Viaplay Sports reporter's line of questioning about the player's intensity dropping in extra time.

"That's a bit of a dumb question," Klopp retorted.

"If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy.

"I don't know how many games we've had recently and how many Manchester United have had. That's sport.

He added: "I'm really disappointed about that question, but you thought obviously it's good."

To which the reporter replied: "So too many games."

This comment appeared to annoy Klopp as he told the reporter: "Oh you don't think that. Come on."

"You are obviously not in a great shape and I have no nerves for you," and Klopp proceeded to surprise the reporter by walking away.

It comes after Klopp previously announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

