Mac Allister's had very NSFW response to girlfriend's World Cup Instagram post

Argentinian footballer Alexis Mac Allister responded to his girlfriend's congratulatory Instagram post on his World Cup victory with a very spicy comment.

The 23-year-old was embraced by Camila Mayan on the pitch in Qatar, who afterwards posted six images on Instagram of the touching moment.

She captioned the images: "I LOVE YOU CHAMPION!! No words, we did it! LETS GO ARGENTINA."

But while she was in a celebratory mood, the Brighton midfielder had other things on his mind.

Replying to her post, he wrote: "I love you!! Let's f**kkkkkkk."

Mac Allister was on top form during his first World Cup tournament, teeing up Angel di Maria with a slick assist that helped Argentina double the lead against France.

He was subbed off in extra time but watched from the sidelines as his nation won 4-2 on penalties after a wild 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium.

According to Sussex Live, the pair have lived on the south coast ever since he made his debut for Brighton in 2020. He often posts snaps of the pair out and about in the city.

As well as the action on the field, Sunday's game sparked a wave of drama off it.

Emi Martinez raised eyebrows by cradling a doll with Mbappé's face taped to it during Tuesday's victory parade, one woman risked jail to get topless in the stands, and Salt Bae is being piled on for his cringe pitch-side antics.

