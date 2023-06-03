Man Utd fans show support for striking train drivers despite FA Cup disruption

A pair of Manchester United fans have gone viral after showing support for striking train drivers, despite it disrupting their travel plans for the FA Cup final.

United are playing Man City at Wembley today (June 3) amid the walkout by members of the train drivers’ union Aslef, which also coincides with the Epsom Derby as well as other sporting and music events.

Football fans were advised not to travel by train to Wembley, leaving thousands having to drive to London instead.

The strike follows a walkout by train drivers on Wednesday and by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Friday in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Two fans were asked about the strikes on BBC Breakfast, and they showed their support for those involved despite the disruption.

"I'm not going to criticise them for going on strike, because I do believe in fair pay and conditions for everybody. I won't criticise the strikers…” one of the fans told the BBC reporter.

“It’s difficult because if you’re picking a strike, you’re going to pick a day that’s going to have maximum impact.”

The comments were praised by other social media users, with one writing: “Great to hear members of the public defending the striking railway workers even though the strike has effected them.”

Another said: “This is something the govt needs to hear. Solidarity from the public, they need to get out of their London bubble…”

One more wrote: “Wow, never thought I’d like a Man Utd fan but here we are.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United have the chance to deny Manchester City the treble in Saturday’s final at Wembley. It’s the first time the two Manchester clubs have met in the FA Cup final.

