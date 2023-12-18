Playing Liverpool at Anfield is supposedly one of the most intimidating experiences in football.

But Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana didn’t seem to get the memo yesterday.

Onana said he “felt nothing” when referring to the atmosphere inside Anfield on Sunday (December 17).

Liverpool failed to score against a defensive Manchester United team when the two played over the weekend, denting their Premier League title challenge as they dropped points.

And despite Liverpool having 34 shots against Erik Ten Hag’s side, multiple people reported how flat the atmosphere was in the ground.

Pundit Gary Neville said: “I have to say, this is by far the worst atmosphere I’ve ever seen at Anfield for a Manchester United game.”

People on social media seemed to agree. One person wrote on X/Twitter that the Anfield atmosphere is a “complete myth” and that it was “incredibly quiet all game even with their record attendance”.

As for Onana, he rubbished claims that he is becoming the “worst in the world” after an error-prone season so far.

He pointed to his impressive campaign with Inter Milan last season, and said his form will turn around because “everything is temporary”.

“If I have to speak about my season so far for Manchester United, I am not happy because I know I can do much much better.

“I’ve done it and I know I will do it better than what is happening now.

“We are not facing a good moment. I hope things will change as soon as possible.

“But listen, you want to tell me in six months the best goalkeeper in the Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah.

"Everything is temporary. I know it'll be alright. If not today, it will be tomorrow, if not tomorrow, the day after tomorrow.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.