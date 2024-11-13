Mike Tyson admits he'll 'be dead soon' in emotional Jake Paul face-off

Ahead of Mike Tyson's highly anticipated fight with Jake Paul, the boxing legend appeared to get emotional as he said he’ll “be dead soon” while he reflected on his legacy in the sport.

After the initial clash was postponed in July due to the 58-year-old being injured the event was postponed. It is now set to take place this Friday (November 15) in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas and will be broadcast live on Netflix.

There has been a lot of buzz around the fight, given that the YouTuber-turned-boxer's current record is 10-1, while there have also been concerns about Tyson stepping into the ring to fight an opponent who is 31 years younger than him.

The two boxers recently sat down for a face-to-face conversation to discuss the big expectations and hype surrounding their clash and their thoughts and feelings before the bell rings.

“To be honest, boxing has never seen nothing like this in the history of boxing,” Tyson said. “Since it began 250 years ago, it’s never seen anything like this and probably never will again.”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Given the fact that Tyson retired from professional boxing back in 2005, this match could be an emotional one for him. During the chat he reflected on his legacy and how he will be remembered within the sport.

“I don’t look at my life as a legacy…Who the f*** cares about my legacy? I’m going to be dead soon, one day," he explained.

Following this reflection, Tyson went on to exude confidence in his ability to defeat Jake Paul in the upcoming fight.

“I’m not going to lose. So, I can’t even fathom losing, I can’t even imagine it…[I win] because I’m Mike Tyson… I’m just ready, I’m just ready. Let’s go."

Though, Paul is similarly just as confident that he can beat Tyson despite calling him the “Baddest man on the planet”.

"He’s an animal. He posts Instagram pictures and I get a little scared because of how good he looks. But, I have to step up to this level and show people that I can accomplish the impossible and that’s what the story of Jake Paul is all about," the 27-year-old said.

The Tyson v Paul boxing match will be available to watch live on Netflix on November 15.

