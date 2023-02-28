Mike Tyson wore a MAGA hat that Trump won't be happy about

Mike Tyson was spotted wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight over the weekend – but not the type that Donald Trump would be happy about.

The boxing legend was spotted during the bout wearing a hat with the initials “MAGA” written on them on Sunday (February 26).

The hat sparked a big reaction on social media, but many didn’t realise that the hat didn’t actually spell out the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again”.

Instead, it read “Make Africa Great Again” and featured an outline of Africa in the “A”.

Its true meaning was largely missed by many on social media, and the hat appeared to be taking a subtle dig at Trump.

People might have missed it because Tyson actually did endorse Trump back in 2020 when he was running for a second term.

“He should be president of the United States,” he said. “Let’s try something new. Let’s run America like a business, where no colours matter. Whoever can do the job, gets the job. I would [endorse him], yeah. I like Trump.”

Tyson was ringside for the fight on Sunday which saw Fury win in a split decision – although the bout wasn’t without controversy, as the referee faced criticism following the result.

Tyson previously endorsed Trump in 2020 Getty Images





It comes after a bizarre theory emerged online, which claimed that Tyson was so good at boxing, that people were willing to 'travel back in time' to watch him fight.

The bout in question was Tyson's big return fight against Pat McNeeley at the MGM Grand on the 19th of August 1995. This was Tyson's first big fightback following a lengthy suspension and he won it, emphatically, in the first round via disqualification – and people think they spotted something questionable in the background.

