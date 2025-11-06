Arsenal fan Mamdani gets starstruck by Sky News as he speaks to press

Video
During a recent press conference, newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani got starstruck talking to Sky News for the most adorable reason, his love of football.
The Arsenal supporter admitted to being “very excited” by a question from Sky, recalling his youth tuning into Sky’s transfer-deadline coverage for his beloved Arsenal F.C.
His readiness to wave the red and white fan flag amidst serious political talk added a relatable, human touch to his first of many press conferences.
