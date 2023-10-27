Notts County FC has been forced to release a statement to clarify that Taylor Swift is not, in fact, planning to buy the football club.

In a bizarre turn of events, the club released an official statement on Friday clarifying the situation following a report in satirical newspaper the Weekend Sport.

The newspaper, which is known for publishing sensationalised, fictitious and satirical contact, reported that Swift was lining up a bid for England’s oldest football club.

It reported that she was planning to follow in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who have sparked a revival at Welsh club Wrexham since taking over.

However, Notts County owners Chris and Alex Reedtz put out a joint statement rebuffing the story.

It said: “As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase, we’re going to have to shake this story off.

“There’s certainly no bad blood between ourselves and Taylor but, at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn’t have believed in her wildest dreams that we would relinquish our control.

“We’ll leave a blank space in tomorrow’s pre-match playlist for a track from her newly re-released 1989 album as a gesture of gratitude for her interest.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.