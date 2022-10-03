A cheating scandal worthy of rivalling the great chess debacle of recent times has exploded in the world of poker, and a lie detector test could be used to clear the whole thing up.

It comes after poker channel Hustler Casino Live (HCL) launched an independent investigation into ongoing accusations of cheating levelled at Robbi Jade Lew.

Lew, a new competitor on the HCL scene, was accused of foul play by regular player Garrett Adelstein last week.

The incident saw her win a big pot with a relatively poor set of cards, going in with what turned out to be just a jack high.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Adelstein at one stage looked like he could be on for a strong hand after being dealt the seven and eight of clubs, with the chance of a flush or a straight draw if the right cards had turned up.

However, he was left with an eight high and lost the pot, which by the end had grown to a whopping $269,000 (£240,000) after Lew went all-in.

After the hand was revealed, Adelstein accused Lew of cheating. Off camera, a conversation then took place between Adelstein, Lew and HCL producer Ryan Feldman which led to Lew giving the chips back to Adelstein.

Adelstein later posted a long statement outlining why he believed Lew was cheating, saying that her decision to commit with her hand didn’t match with her betting patterns and suggesting that Lew may have had a vibrating device on her which told her if she had the best cards.

HCL later confirmed that it would launch an investigation, while stating that it had "no proof either way or any indication of any wrongdoing besides the accusations of parties involved”.

It later issued an update stating that the investigation could include the use of a polygraph, also known as a lie detector test.

"We are in the process of hiring a law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation, which will include staff and player interviews, a review of relevant records and possibly the use of polygraph testing,” it said.

It added that it would "release the findings publicly” and both Adelstein and Lew would not take part in HCL events until the investigation had been completed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.