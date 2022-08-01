England beat Germany 2-1 in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

While celebrations were (and continue to be) in full swing, Twitter users couldn't help but put their own unique twist on a particular moment of the match.

Earlier in the game, spectators spotted Alessia Russo and Ella Toone trying to read a hand-written note handed to Kathrin Hendrich.

"Absolutely creasing at Toone and Russo trying to read the German tactics note," Alain Tolhurst's tweet read, which has since sparked social media speculation.

Meanwhile, another humoured: "Hahahah Russo reading the German notes, but quickly realising they’re definitely in German."

Up to 7,000 supporters will have the opportunity to join the team at an event hosted by former England international Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square from 11am on Monday.



The free entry event is on a first-come first-served basis, with live music from DJ Monki, a showing of tournament highlights and a Q&A involving the players and manager, Sarina Wiegman, before the trophy is lifted.

It comes after the Queen praised the team, saying their “success goes far beyond the trophy”.

She said in a statement: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

“However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”



