Scotland’s David Marshall becomes an instant meme after attempting to save stunning Czech goal

Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign didn’t get off to the kind of start that their fans would have dreamt of as they lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday afternoon.

It was the first time that Scotland’s men’s team had played in a major tournament since 1998 and their hopes and dreams were soon brought back to reality following a brace from the Czech and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

The 25-year-old scored an impressive header in the first half to give the Czechs the lead but really made headlines for his stunning second goal which was scored from near the halfway line as he saw Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall off his line.

Schick’s incredible strike is officially the longest goal ever scored at a Euros and, unless something equally mind-blowing happens, will surely go down as the goal of the tournament.

While everyone outside of Scotland sang Schick’s praises, another narrative from the goal emerged as people couldn’t help feel sorry and slightly amused at the sight of Marshall haplessly trying to race back and save the shot.

Unfortunately for Marshall, who plays his club football for Derby County and has had a perfectly respectable career, he will probably go down in football infamy as a meme as fans were quick to make jokes and photoshop images at his expense.

Scotland, who overall didn’t play that badly, were even given the Star Wars meme treatment.

After the game, Scotland manager Steve Clarke refused to blame Marshall for the goal. “Well, if he’d been on his line he would have caught it but in normal circumstances, he’s looking to sweep up behind the defence. It was a fantastic finish. I think rather than looking to apportion blame all the time sometimes you’ve got to credit the goal scorer.”

Poor Scotland and poor David Marshall. They’ll have a chance of getting their tournament back on track when they play England on Friday night.