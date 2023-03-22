Roy Hodgson is back in management, returning to the Premier League to take on the Crystal Palace job for a second time at the age of 75.

And who sent him a good luck message upon his return? None other than Sepp Blatter.

The disgraced former FIFA executive sent a bizarre message of congratulations on social media after hearing the news.

If you'd forgotten about him, Blatter was given a new ban of six years and eight months from football back in 2021 for multiple breaches of FIFA’s ethics code.

Blatter wrote a message on Twitter and somehow managed to misspell “Crystal Palace” as “Chrystal Palace”, writing: "Dear Roy, welcome back old chap! Good luck with your first love in football! #RoyHodgson #ChrystalPalace #England #TheEagles #SelhurstPark.”

Crystal Palace fans didn’t take the message well.

“Is there such a thing as a reverse vote of confidence,” one wrote.

A user added: “Only thing worse than his appointment today is you tweeting about it.”

Blatter had an unexpected message for Hodgson Getty Images





Another joked: “Hello Sepp, Please could you rig our games so that we stay up. Thanks, The Palace fans.”

One more wrote: “Thank you Sepp, can you lend us fifty million for a new striker?”

It comes after Hodgson returns to Palace after previously managing the south London side from 2017 to 2021.

He rejoins them after the sacking of Patrick Vieira, which came following 13 games without a win. Palace's last victory came on December 31 and they currently sit three points off the relegation zone in 12th place.

