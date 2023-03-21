Following the news of Roy Hodgson's return to football to manage Crystal Palace at the end of the season, one of his finest expletive-filled moments has resurfaced.

In the clip following West Brom's 2-1 result against Bolton back in 2011, the ex-England manager wasn't happy with the line of questioning from a reporter.

"There wasn't a f****** penalty in the game", he raged, referring to an incident between Zoltan Gera and Fabrice Muamba.

"If people who watch the televisions can't see what decision I'm talking about, let's forget about it."

