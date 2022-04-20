Football Twitter can be a pretty grim place at times, but every now and then it can produce moments of magic.

Manchester United fans were left disappointed after being thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last night, and fans took to social media to voice their disappointment.

One disgruntled United fan wrote: “We are looking like @shrewsweb at Anfield.”

Only, it backfired spectacularly after Shrewsbury Town FC’s official admin hit back in the best way.

Shrewsbury Town took on Liverpool at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup this year, and although they lost 4-1, they did manage to score. Which is more than Man Utd managed.

It’s a fact they were only too happy to remind Man Utd fans of.

“We scored at Anfield this season. You didn’t. Levels,” the account replied.

Fair play, lads. Fair play.

It comes after Liverpool put United to the sword on Tuesday night, with goals from Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Sadio Mané.

One of the biggest talking points came when Liverpool and Manchester United supporters came together to lead a minute-long round of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the death of his newborn son.

During the seventh minute at Anfield - the same number Ronaldo has sported on his football shirt throughout his career - Liverpool fans paid tribute to the forward as they belted out their anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone," by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez shared the sad news on April 18 via their social media that one of their newborn twins had passed away.

