Super Bowl 56 is just around the corner, and there's a lot to know about the big game that almost 100 million people will tune in to see.

And now that two teams have advanced to face-off in the upcoming game, many people are eagerly waiting to see which team will triumph to win the Vince Lombardy trophy.

First off, where is it this year, and what time does it start?

Super Bowl 56 will be on February 13 at 6:30 PM EST, the day before Valentine's Day.

It will be held at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, which is the home field for the Los Angles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The game was meant to be held in 2021 at the new Los Angeles stadium.

However, due to weather-related construction delays, the league was forced to shift the game to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, delaying SoFi's hosting duties until 2022.

Due to the NFL's new expanded 18-week schedule, the Super Bowl will not be hosted on the first Sunday in February for the first time since 2003.

The last time the Super Bowl was hosted in Los Angeles was in 1993 when the Dallas Cowboys prevailed against the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena.

Who will be playing at Super Bowl 56?

The Los Angeles Rams and The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against each other.

What are the odds to win the game?

The Rams appear to be the favourite at 40/85. The Bengals odds are 13/8.

What outcome does The Simpsons predict?

In a 2005 episode of the show titled "Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass", Homer went viral from a victory dance filmed by Ned Flanders, which was put on the internet by Comic Book Guy. NFL bigwigs then recruit Homer to help out with choreography for the halftime show. Not too long after, Homer is then told that the football commissioner wants to meet him. He also wanted to meet him and asked how he could remove the "Go Bengals" phrase written on his stomach in permanent marker.

The other stills show cheerleaders at the Super Bowl and a news report that suggests the Bengals won the game. And those who haven't watched the show believe that The Simpsons predicted yet another win for the Bengals.

But all is not what it seems. Although Homer did get "Go Bengals" written on his stomach, the headline hinting at the Bengals win was dropped in by the person who created the post.

What are people saying so far about the upcoming game?

On social media, particularly Twitter, are speaking about the team they could see winning.

Someone else highlighted tweeted out about the teams' experiences with the Super Bowl.

Elsewhere, C.J. Uzomah, the tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals, said that he would suit up to participate in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s the Super Bowl. I’m doing everything I can. I’m not missing the biggest game of my life,” Uzomah told reporters on Monday.

Uzomah faced a knee injury in the first quarter of the AFC Championship as they won against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals did remain cautious yet optimistic that he’ll play in the game.

Despite not practicing last week, Uzomah reportedly did work on the rehab field on Sunday, which is a promising sign that he is returning to practice.

How can people watch the game?

The game will air on NBC with coverage at noon EST.

Super Bowl 56 will be streamed live on the Peacock app, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com.

What artists are performing at the Halftime Show?

This year, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform.

A trailer was also released to showcase and promote all five musicians set to perform.

Each artist is featured in separate scenes that end with each of them getting a text message on their phones in the almost four-minute-long clip.

Eminem makes the first appearance, which is followed by Snoop Dogg, driving in a car as the scene of palm trees surround the road.

Afterwards, you see shots of Mary J Blige getting her makeup done in a photoshoot, Kendrick Lamar writing down lyrics, and Dr Dre taking a stroll on a beach.

The final scene shows all of the artists walking together towards the SoFi stadium.

