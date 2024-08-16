Support from Co Down home town ‘meant everything’ to gold medal gymnast

An Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast from Newtownards has described the support of his home town as having “meant everything” to him.

Rhys McClenaghan, 25, remains based in the Co Down town, training in a gym set up by his coach Luke Carson.

Shops in the town have paid tribute to his achievement as the first gymnast from Ireland to win Olympic gold with displays in their windows.

On Friday evening, McClenaghan, along with other athletes from the borough were celebrated with a party in the town’s Conway Square.

Earlier this month as McClenaghan took to the pommel horse in the event final in Paris, supporters watched on from Origin Gymnastics in Newtownards cheering and applauding.

Supporters of Team Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan (Rebecca Black/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Rebecca Black

“It was huge, it meant everything to me,” he said.

“I’m so glad that I started training here over a year ago in my home town and got to see that support first hand. Before I even went to Paris, I felt like I had won in a way. I’d won the support of my home town and that’s a dream come true.

“But to bring back this gold medal, it’s amazing to celebrate together.”

He also paid tribute to his coach for creating Origin Gymnastics in Newtownards.

“He’s created this state-of-the-art club in my home town which I never thought was possible, but he made it so,” he said.

Currently McClenaghan said he is enjoying training just for the love of his sport.

“It’s a bit of an adaption because you’ve had this goal you have been chasing your whole life, now it is a reality so there will have to be some rejigging in my brain, but I’m enjoying being back, spending time with family and also in the gym as well,” he said.

“I will take a holiday but for now I’m enjoying being back training, just doing the sport and not having a particular competition or goal to work towards.”