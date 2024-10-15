'It's coming home': England fans go into meltdown over Thomas Tuchel appointment

Reports claim Thomas Tuchel has accepted the permanent England head coach role and when it was revealed talks were at an advanced stage, fans lost their minds on social media, with one going as far as claiming "it's coming home".

Lee Carsley has been in charge on an interim basis since Gareth Southgate stepped down following England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

A number of high-profile names have been linked with the job, including Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, but Tuchel has been appointed in the role, according to reports.

Tuchel worked his way up the coaching ranks in Germany, starting with Augsburg II before joining Mainz and then Borussia Dortmund in 2015 where he would go on to win the DFB-Pokal.

He joined PSG in 2018 and the first signing under his tenure was that of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco. In the 2019/20 season, PSG won a domestic quadruple and reached the Champions League final for the first, and so far only, time in the club's history, losing to Bayern Munich.

Tuchel went one better the season after with Chelsea, lifting it in the 2020/21 season and going on to win the Super Cup and Club World Cup with the club the following year.

He left Chelsea in September 2022 and joined Bayern Munich early 2023 where things didn't quite go to plan, finishing third in his only full season there with the 2023/24 campaign trophy-less.

Despite this, England fans were sent into meltdown when it emerged talks were at an advanced stage between both parties.

One person said: "I don't think people realise just how good Thomas Tuchel would be for England."

Another posted an image of a potential England squad and said: "Thomas Tuchel with this England team will win the 2026 World Cup."

One pointed out: "Knockout football is him."

"Literally the dream," commented another.

One said: "My second favourite manager of all time managing my country. I would burst into tears. Something I never thought I would see in my lifetime. I rarely say this - but It's Coming Home."

Another listed what Tuchel has accomplished in knockout football over the past four years.

One said: "This is imo the best position for Tuchel to bounce back and polish his star. Best squad and he can do whatever he wants, PERFECT."

Another said it would be an "excellent appointment".

"Life could indeed peak again," said one.

And another urged England to "get it done".

