Only one week later and people are speculating that legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement will not last long.

On Monday's edition of Let's Go! the Sirius XM podcast hosted by Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady spoke about his retirement for the first time.

Brady said his retirement was because he felt he was missing out on other parts of his life and wanted to spend more time with his family. "In the end, it felt like it was the right time to do it," he said.

But when Gray pressed him if he would rejoin the sport ever again, Brady's response left some hope for others.

"You know, never say never"

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “At the same time, I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

Although the idea of Brady coming out of retirement down the line is not surprising, many are wondering if that timeline could be sooner.

People took Brady's three words "never say never" and ran with them on social media.





On the podcast, Brady clarified his statement saying that he most likely will not come out of retirement that soon, however, it's not impossible in the future.

