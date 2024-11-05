Sidemen Charity Match is back - everything we know so far

The Sidemen have revealed details of their latest Charity Match in a cryptic post with a number of content creators throwing their hats into the ring to say they want to play.

Every year, The Sidemen, which consists of KSI, Behzinga, Miniminter, TBJZL, Vikkstar123, W2S and Zerkaa, host a charity football match which usually has a number of famous content creators and influencers battling it out on the pitch to raise money for charities.

In a cryptic Tweet, The Sidemen confirmed the latest instalment is in the works and revealed ticket information will be shared on November 10 with little other detail at this stage.

It has left fans equally excited and curious to see what will be announced, who will be playing and where and when the match will take place.

A number of content creators have commented on the post hoping they will be in the running to get picked to feature.

Streamer Stable Ronaldo said: "I'LL DO ANYTHING. I'LL LITERALLY BE A WATER BOY ON GOD."

"This is the year, I can feel it," commented OpTic Gaming's Hitch.

A number of fans are speculating as to who will get picked this time around with IShowSpeed a name that keeps coming up.

The last Sidemen Charity Match took place at the London Stadium, home to West Ham, on September 9 last year and Sidemen FC secured their third successive win with an 8-5 win over YouTube All-Stars.

Alongside the seven members of the Sidemen, Sidemen FC were joined by the likes of MrBeast, Deji Olatunji (KSI's younger brother who's best known by his former online alias ComedyShortsGamer) and rapper JME.

Meanwhile members of the YouTube All-Stars included Niko Omilana, Jacksepticeye, Jidion Adams, Max Fosh and IShowSpeed.

