Who will Jake Paul fight next? A round-up of all the potential opponents

Jake Paul recently won his fight against boxing veteran Mike Tyson on Friday (November 15) via a unanimous points decision at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After defeating the 58-year-old in an eight-round bout lasting two minutes each, many have questioned who Paul will fight next.

A few names have since been thrown around - here's who's possibly in contention:

Canelo Alvarez

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has expressed his desire to face boxer Canelo Alvarez in a cruiserweight world title fight.

"It's Canelo," Paul said. "This moment [his fight against Tyson] will prove I'm the face of boxing, the largest attraction and me vs. Canelo at 200lb for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight, arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson, and it makes so much sense."

He continued: "Canelo is on his way out. He's going to want a payday and I want to show the world all the stuff I've been talking about beating Canelo is actually 'true' and I'll have the biggest upset in the history of boxing. We'll fight to really see who is the face because after this event, I'm going to be claiming it."

Artur Beterbiev

In addition, another name keen to fight Paul in the ring is Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO men's light-heavyweight champion of the world.

Taking to Instagram, Beterbiev wrote in response to a report that Paul wants to fight him: "@jakepaul, what can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion? Just know that I'm always open to suggestions."

To which Paul responded on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday (November 17): "Just seen this….top 5 pound for pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in and I run this sport".





Gervonta Davis

The lightweight world champion made his feeling about Paul's fight against Tyson pretty clear when he posted on Instagram: "To the bozo that shared the ring with Mike, you a whole bozo for this and you didn’t get the job done s***head.”

And he also appeared to tease that he would fight Paul: "I'll beat the brakes off of him.

"When I catch him, uppercut, jab, left hook, uppercut then just watch."

Then when asked about Davis' comments at the post-fight press conference, Paul replied: "Yeah I mean I'd be down to fight, let's run it."

"Is there a height limit in boxing?"

Conor McGregor

But it also seems the 27-year-old also has his sights set on an MMA debut in the future too, and he already has an opponent in mind.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter on Saturday, Paul called out Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, he wrote: "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

In response, the 36-year-old Irishman reportedly replied: "Nakisa already rang me, lad, it's this guy next for you. Good luck pal," along with a picture of 82-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell.

Meanwhile, following his fight with Tyson, PFL CEO Peter Murray anticipates discussions with Paul about his MMA debut which he believes will happen next year.

"I'm not sure if it's going to be his very next fight in combat sports but he will debut in 2025," he said. "Look what Jake has proved in boxing; he's an incredible athlete, he's a pro boxer and he's taken on some legit opponents and he has blazed his own trail.

"He's going to do it the same way in MMA; he's all about being an advocate for athletes and blazing new trails so he's absolutely going to take on MMA and be as focused and dedicated as he is to boxing."

We'll just have to watch this space to see who Paul's next opponent in the ring will be...

