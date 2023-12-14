AI tool is adding creepy details to pictures and TikTok users are freaked out

A "creepy" new AI trend is taking over TikTok as users share the results from an AI expansion tool.

Artificial intelligence has been dominating the online space for some time now. Some software innocently focuses on light airbrushing, while others such as ChatGPT have raised concerns about being a threat to jobs. On a more sinister note, celebrities have fallen victim to NSFW fake AI porn content that has racked up millions of views online.

Now, attention has been turned to an app that expands close-up photos of people and adds "weird" features in the process.

Take Graeme Sutherland for instance who tried the app for himself. The Alzheimer Scotland social ambassador shared a string of photos trialling the app, but he soon questioned: "Whose child is that beside my mum?"

One of the snaps shows Graeme and his mother sitting side by side. When zoomed out by the app, a random child appears next to her.





@graemefs the suit one looks ok though #IAutocompleta #expandetufoto





Another user experienced the exact same thing.

While automotive creator @rtwenty3 shared his collection of photographs to TikTok, the very same child with shorter hair is casually seen standing in the background.

"Yo where did that child come from, I'm crying," he wrote.

The clip has since been viewed over two million views, with one fellow TikToker writing: "Soon we won't be able to tell the difference between real and AI.. scary."

Another noted: "This kid was on someone else’s video too."





@rtwenty3 Yo where did that kid come from im crying #g82 #g82m4 #bmwm #bmw #carscene





For those intrigued and who want to give it a go for themselves, all you need to do is:

Download the CapCut app

Search for 'AI expand' or 'AI Autofill'

Select 'Use Template'

Upload photos

Save the video and then you can share the results to TikTok





