If you've been on TikTok over the last few days, the chances are you've stumbled across some kind of analysis of everything that's blowing up between Australian influencers, Anna Paul and Mikaela Testa.

If you're new here, here's a bit of background.

Paul and Testa, both 25, have been best friends since they were teenagers, and gone on to have huge careers as content creators in their own rights.

Both of them became the blueprint for Aussie OnlyFans girls, and they've since transitioned into having large teenage, female followings on TikTok, documenting their lives for the camera. Paul even launched her own beauty brand, and at the time of writing, she has seven million followers on the app.

Testa even dated Anna Paul's content creator brother, Atis, for a number of years.

However, it would appear the breakup of their relationship in 2023 has sparked tension between the three, with Testa posting an eight-minute-long rant to TikTok, calling out the alleged behaviour of Anna and her brother.

@mikaelatesta I speak better when my words are on paper. <3

She's even accused her former-bestie of hosting a “gross” online giveaway for fans and accused her of “taking advantage of children”, after Paul said she'd be "surprising" some new OnlyFans subscribers with a generous amount of cash.

“Watching her fans scramble over scraps, fighting each other because they need these funds while she films it, flaunts her designer labels, endless holidays and material excess... this is out of touch,” Testa claims in the video.

Testa also took aim at Paul’s fan base, claiming they are “largely underage”, arguing it was “twisted and weird” to suggest they purchase her X-rated content.

“If you charge an entry fee in order for somebody to win something it’s classed by law as a lottery in Australia. Anna is not licensed to hold lotteries. It’s not ethical, it’s illegal and against of and Instagram’s T&C’s, and on top of that it’s exploitation, particularly for her young audience", she adds.

"The Anna you guys love and idolise so much never existed", she blasted, making a number of accusations about both Anna and Atis.

And now Anna Paul has responded, after staying quiet on social media for over a week, claiming she was "shocked" that Testa made the original video.





"Two months ago she was asking me to go to Fiji on a girls trip", Paul says in the response video, which is also over eight minutes long.

"The bullying that has festered and grown from this because it's a trend, is dangerous."

She went on to address a number of the accusations Testa made against her, including about her "lying" about "growing up broke", and explained that she once got moved into First Class on a plane after her brother threw up on her and posted it on Instagram - because what teenager looking for validation wouldn't?

“It makes me feel broke when we can’t afford school uniforms. It makes me feel broke when I’m 11, when I’m 10, and all my friends can afford something and my parents can’t. It makes me feel broke when they say, ‘Oh, I don’t know how we’re going to afford rent next week'", she told followers.

"For anyone wondering over 93.8 per cent of my IG audience is 18+", she remarked on the giveaways that Testa called out, but didn't address it in the video.

Most recently, Mikaela Testa released an episode of her Unsaid podcast titled 'My Experience With The Paul Family', where she goes into more detail about the accusations against Anna and her family.

Since then, Anna has largely remained quiet until this week, when she and brother Atis both dropped their own social media posts responding to what was said about them.

“Our relationship was unhealthy and destroyed both of our mental health,” Atis wrote in regards to his relationship with Testa.

“Some of the stories she has told are true; most are absurdly exaggerated,” he claimed.

While Atis posted several slides asking Testa not to blame his sister for any hurt he had caused her (while refuting some of the more serious allegations), Anna decided to address her side of the story head-on.

@anna..paull enough is enough

“It was alleged that I consistently bought birds, clipped their wings, and abused them. However, I have photos proving that none of my birds had their wings clipped", Paul states, in response to one of the claims.

She shared screenshots documenting how she selectively rehomed two birds that didn’t get along: “I refused to sell one bird to someone from another state because I didn’t want to put him on a plane and traumatise him.”

Other talking points in the video included her treatment of underage fans, fat-shaming, and her relationship with her dad.

On comments suggesting her father was homeless despite Paul living a life of luxury, she added: "My dad lives in a van because he wants to live a van life… He loves travelling."

She included screenshots of over $60,000 in transfers she's reportedly made to him in the last year as "pocket money".

Anna Paul has lost over one million followers since the original video was released, but has now resumed posting on social media.

She did not respond to request for comment.

This article was originally published in February 2025 and is being updated regularly

Why not read...

Who is OnlyFans star Anna Paul and why has she gone viral on TikTok?

Anna Paul explains why police shut down her meet and greet in Perth

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.