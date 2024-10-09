Anne Hathaway has issued an apology to a journalist who shared an old clip of a press junket with the actor, which she said "might be my worst interview idea ever".

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa posted the clip from the interview which took place during the 2012 press tour for Les Misérablesin which Hathaway played Fantine.

Flaa had planned to add a musical spin to her interview, whereby she asked the actors to sing their responses to the questions. While other Les Misérablescast members such as Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe were happy to participate, this didn't exactly go to plan when she spoke to Hathaway.

In the clip, Flaa can be heard asking the Idea of You actor if she could sing her answers, to which Hathaway replied: "No, I won't be doing that, but you're more than welcome to sing".









While Hathaway answered "No" a number of times when questions about romantic themes of the film were put to her by Flaa.

Since posting the clip to TikTok, it has gone viral with over 9.7m views, as people in the comments shared their thoughts.

One person said: "It's so strange, usually Anne Hathaway is so sweet, why was she so angry?"

"Oh this woman [Flaa] has multiple villain origin stories lol" another person wrote.

A third person commented: "Her answers aren’t rude it’s her tone and expression."

"Justice for this woman bc why is everyone so mean," someone else replied.

"The issue isn't that Anne's saying no, it's that she's refusing to elaborate and totally shutting down the interviewer's attempts to start a discussion," a fourth person commented.

But it looks like the viral video got the attention of Hathaway herself who issued an apology to Flaa via her publicist, the journalist revealed in a video update.

"Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway's publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway," she said on her YouTube channelFlaawsome Talk.





"I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never gonna even see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing."

Flaa went on to share that Hathaway had sent her "a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview, and she apologized for being…giving me an awful interview basically."

She added: "It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed, 'cause I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note. And we decided that I wouldn’t share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did."

Plus, Hathaway has even invited Flaa to interview her when her next movie comes out.

This isn't the first time a celebrity interview of Flaa's has gone viral, as back in August she posted an old clip from her interview with Blake Lively from 2016 where the actor and her co-star Parker Posey were on a press tour for their film Cafe Society.

Flaa revealed how the press junket made her want to quit her job.

During the awkward exchange, Flaa said to Lively: "First of all, congrats on your little bump," referring to her pregnancy, which had been publically announced before the interview.

But Lively bizarrely replied "Congrats on your little bump," and then went on to turn to her co-star when answering Flaa's questions which prompted social media to slam Lively for her "rude" and "odd" behaviour.

