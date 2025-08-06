RichTok obsessives, assemble, because the wedding of Becca Bloom is happening imminently, and based on what we know, it's undoubtedly set to be a lavish affair.

For those of you unfamiliar with 27-year-old Rebecca Ma, she's a dog-loving, fintech-working content creator from California, boasting over 3.4 million followers within the first 8 months of her joining TikTok - and she's unapologetically very, very rich.

Her content focuses purely on her wealth - the incredible trips she goes on, her six-figure shopping hauls, and even the meals her private chef has made her that day. What a life.

She's also about to get married to her software engineer fiancée, David, and while she's busy doing unboxings from under her 'wedding tree' (we need a personal shopper that gifts us Chanel bags too, if there are any takers), more details are slowly emerging about their nuptials. Let's put it this way, they most definitely haven't skimped on the details.

Where is Becca Bloom getting married?

Becca Bloom is getting married at the historic Villa Balbiano on Lake Como, Italy. The 18th century, Baroque venue has perfectly-manicured gardens and sprawling views over the lakes.

Of course, it has its own private boat dock, and swimming pool, as well as suites for up to 12 guests.

In fact, it's become so iconic that it's made appearances in a number of movies, including House Of Gucci.

However, it doesn't come at a purse-friendly price. For three days and two nights, including parties for up to 200 guests, Villa Balbiano will set you back €200,000.

Venues Becca almost chose but didn't included La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc in the South of France, which was also the wedding venue of Sofia Richie-Grainge, and Opera Garnier in Paris.

When is Becca Bloom getting married?

While we don't know the specific date, Becca has loosely said she's getting married in August 2025. We'll be awaiting the first photos patiently.

