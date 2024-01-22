Couple send wedding invite to Barack Obama and get a response

A woman who sent a host of wedding invitations to A-listers was stunned to receive a response from a celebrity couple.

Now, planning the big day can exciting – until the stress of the guest list and seating plan comes into play. That said, Bree and their bride thought they'd have a little fun with some leftover invitations.

"I sent some to Drew Barrymore and some other people," Bree explained to their six million viewers.

To Bree's surprise, two of the celebrities had actually responded.

"I'm freaking out. My wife isn't even home, I have to wait like three more hours until I can share this news with her. I'm just pacing around my house. I'm just freaking out," Bree said.

Turns out, Barack and Michelle Obama took the time to send well wishes to the couple.

The letter read: "Dear Bree and Jean, Congratulations on your wedding! We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year.

"This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."

"This is a real signature! this is real! I'm freaking out all over again! The saga continues," she said in a follow-up clip.

It didn't take long for the clip to be flooded with hundreds of comments.

"I need u to put “Barack Obama sent me mail” at the top of your resume for the rest of ur life," one person joked, while another claimed: "I mailed my published book to Obama and he wrote me a letter back saying how he liked reading it."

Meanwhile, one fellow TikToker said "your mail person must be impresssseddd," to which Bree replied: "One of my first thoughts was what was my mail lady thinking when she saw that."

