The 'one word' tell that someone isn't into you, according to dating expert

The world of dating can be difficult to navigate, particularly if you're trying to read signals to decipher if someone is interested in you romantically or not.

Now, a dating expert has shared the one word to look out for that indicates the person you're talking to is just not that into you.

TikToker Sabrina Zohar (@sabrina.zohar) posted a video in 2022 where she asked her 1m followers: "Wanna gauge someone's interest in you?"

(Given the video has more than 1 million views, a lot of people want to know this answer...)

"There is one word that somebody will use and you can find out immediately if they are interested in you or not - literally one word," she explained.

"What is that word? 'Busy.' When someone's into you, you'll f*****g know, nobody is too busy for anything."

Zohar then gave an example for viewers: "So if you're dating somebody and they say oh sorry, I'm busy, constantly, maybe once (if they say) hey, I'm busy Saturday night, how about Sunday."

The relation expert noted how this is "the response from somebody that's interested in you."

She also referred to her own personal experience - she owns a business, lives alone and has an independent life but is able to still find the time for someone if she really wants to.

@sabrina.zohar We all know it… #dating #datingadvice #fyp #relationship #datingtiktok #busy #ghosted #ghosting #datingadvice ###ffyprelationshipadvice #dating101 #howtotellifaboylikesyou





"But if somebody just says oh sorry I'm busy that night, abort f***ing mission," she informed viewers and said we must "take that as 'no worries'', and ask them to get in touch when they're free.

In conclusion, she bluntly added: "I can put money on it, you probably won't hear from them."

Since sharing her dating advice, people have been sharing their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

One person wrote: "At this point, the next time a guy tells me he’s 'busy,' I’m just gonna respond with 'noted' and never text him again."

"Absolutely. No one’s too busy to send a few texts or make a quick call," another person said.

A third person added: "Yep ex was busy 'working' all the time. Turns out yeah working on finding other women."

"If they were legit busy, they'd offer an alternative time to meet up," a fourth person commented.

Someone else added: "Why didn’t I find your video sooner before I broke my own heart thinking he was interested".

Elsewhere, a dating expert has revealed how to conquer love anxiety as Gen Z fear being alone, and 30 per cent of single Brits have forgotten how to date.

