'Did we change at all since 2020?' TikTok trend explained

Can you believe 2020 was five years ago? It only feels like yesterday since we had to quarantine during Covid and were unsure of what the future had in store for us.

A lot has happened in this time - so much that there's a new trend on TikTok where people share how much they have changed since then.

In the videos, TikTok users share a clip of themselves from 2020 where they ask: "Did we change at all since 2020?" to the tune of Radiohead's song 'Creep', and when the guitar crunch before the chorus plays, they add snippets of themselves today in 2025.

This is demonstrated by TikToker Mia (@miagraves), who posted a video where she starts with a clip of her younger self and then one of her today where she has darker hair, new glasses, and a different taste in fashion.





@miagravesx #CapCut what a wild ride it’s been🥲 #fyp #change #2020





"What a wild ride it’s been," she added in the caption, with the TikTok racking up over 1.4m views, where people in the comments have praised her "glow up".

One person wrote: "This is the best glow up".

"I did the same with the glasses, immediately glow up," another person agreed.

Someone else added: "The biggest change is your confidence which is GORGEOUS to see".

Another example is from TikTok creator Danielle (@dani_aj2001) who showed her dramatic transformation when she had brunette hair and glasses in the 2020 clip in contrast to today where she's not wearing glasses and now has blonde hair.





Since sharing her transformation, Danielle's video has 1.1m views and people in the comments have complimented her look and shared who they reckon her celebrity lookalike is.

"That’s a transformation you seem so confident now x" one person said.

Another person wrote: "I thought it's Lindsay Lohan omg".

"This is the transformation I expect to see when I come across this trend!" someone else posted.

A fourth person commented: "You remind me so of Lindsey Lohan wow".

