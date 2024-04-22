NYC TikTok star Eva Evans dies aged 29

Influencer Eva Evans, who became a social media star for her tips about New York, has died at the age of 29.

Evans racked up more than 300,000 followers and 13.6 million likes on TikTok alone for her “honest reviews” on everything from makeup to restaurants, and for sharing candid glimpses into her own life in the big city.

She also starred in her own comedy series, Club Rat, which was released on Amazon Prime last year.

The five-parter is summed up on the streaming site as being about a “self-absorbed influencer [who] attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.”

News of Evans’s shocking death emerged on Sunday, when her sister, artist Lila Joy, shared the news on Instagram.

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” Lila wrote.

“After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

Lila shared two photos of her beloved sister on Instagram (itsevaevans/lilajoyful/Instagram)

She continued: “I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t.”

Lila urged readers to “share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to”, and said that she and her family would be holding a “celebration of Eva” in lower Manhattan on Tuesday (23 April) evening.

She concluded her message: “I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

Her statement was met with a flood of tributes and condolences from well-wishers and fans of Evans.

“I am so incredibly sorry for your loss,” one commentator wrote.

“I had the joy of meeting and working with Eva a few years ago. She was the most vibrant, beautiful person and lit up every room. Sending all of my love and thoughts to your family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Another wrote: “I followed your sister on [TikTok] at a time where [social media] was my only escape from the horrors of the world.

“She truly was a beacon of light, in some way I felt indebted to her for that. She will always be loved and remembered.”

No cause of death has yet been confirmed.

