Woman delivers maths lesson after 'panic stricken' young cashier couldn't handle cash

A popular bartender who rose to fame on TikTok issued a brief maths lesson after recalling her experience with a young cashier handling money.

Michelle Raleigh (@michellebellexo) told her 7.1 million viewers that when she visited her local supermarket and tried to help the cashier out, he was completely stumped.

"My total was $15.06," she said. "I give the guy a $20. He types it in, and the register pops open."

"I was like, 'Dang, I don’t really want all that change and then four ones. I’d rather just have a $5 back,' so I reach in my wallet and I grab six cents, and I’m like, "Here you go.'"

Michelle described the look on the cashier's face as panic-stricken. And so, instead, she accepted the change.

She responded by adding her six cents to her change and asked to exchange the money for a five-dollar bill.

"He was so confused. He had to count out the money to make sure it was $5," she continued, before asking: "You guys, what are they teaching our kids in schools?"

The experience prompted Michelle to provide a counting lesson for her followers.

While Michelle seemingly tried to be helpful, many viewers still didn't grasp the concept and took to the comments to express just that.

One wrote: "I’m panicking just with this explanation?!"

Another added: "They’re trained not to do that because of quick-change artists. If you don’t hand it all at once it’s safer than losing your job."

Speaking about the boy's reaction, one viewer chimed in: "I would too, because I'm bad at math under pressure, especially when I feel like I'm being judged…"

One cashier wrote: "We panic because we don't like being ambushed by more money when we're already mentally calculating. it's screws us up, stresses us out. Plus, we gotta make sure our drawer is correct."

