Gender reveals have been a popular trend over the years, with expectant parents choosing different ways to find out whether they're having a boy or girl - using everything from fireworks, to a wrestling match.

As we all know, some of them don't always go to plan, and one couple recently went viral for using colour-changing dry ice to find out what they are having, but they have warned other parents-to-be not to use this method inside the house, as theirs quickly went awry.

In the TikTok video, Amy Hamer (@amyhamer_) and her husband waited in anticipation as the clear dry ice changed to pink to deliver the news they were having a baby girl, before hugging each other with joy.





@amyhamer_ Read the instructions 😬 @A.Rayner #genderreveal #dryicegenderreveal #genderrevealparty #fyp

However, as this was going on, the thick pink smoke from dry ice continued to spread around the room, where family members could be seen attempting to waft the smoke out into the back garden.

But the smoke soon became too much, and the family were forced to evacuate the home.

On the video, Amy - who is the founder of NKD APPAREL - wrote: "This is your sign to not do a dry ice gender reveal inside your gorgeous home," and added in the caption tell viewers to "Read the instructions".

Since sharing the gender reveal mishap, Amy's video went viral with nearly 6M views, and at the time of writing the Amy disabled the comments on the video.

Elsewhere, a couple receives backlash online over firework gender reveal and boxing gender reveal sparks concern for pregnant mother.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.