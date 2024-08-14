Hair stylist pulls hilarious big comb prank on her customers

A hairstylist left her customers in stitches as she pulled out a huge comb to prank them all.

Marissa Allan might be known as a bit of a prankster in Ontario, Canada, but her regulars were not ready for her newest joke.

Hilarious footage shows the 30-year-old talking a collection of customers through what they wanted their new hair to look like before revealing her yellow comedy comb.

The customers’ reactions range from utter disbelief to folding forwards as they burst out laughing at the funny prop.

Marissa said: “All of my clients loved the prank. As you can tell from the video, they couldn’t hold it together.“I had so much fun doing this. I can’t wait to continue to prank my clients in the future.”