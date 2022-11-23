Hungry cat tries his luck at hunting deer on TV screen

A cat owner has shared the moment his beloved pet decided to 'stalk' and 'prey' on a deer on the TV screen.

Smeagol, from Atlanta, can be seen stalking the deer on screen, before pouncing, only to be stopped by the screen.

The poor cat appears confused as to why he can't get to his snack, but it makes for hilarious viewing.

"Smeagol loves watching his nature shows, he really feels like a lion hunting his prey!" the filmer, Christina Rabadan told WooGlobe.

