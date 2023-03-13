Fake video of Justin Bieber reacting to Selena Gomez performance goes viral on TikTok

Selena Gomez fans are going wild over Justin Bieber's "reaction" to one of her past performances – but it isn't all that it seems.

In a viral TikTok clip that's racked up over 700,000 views, Gomez can be seen performing 'Lose You To Love Me' at the 2019 American Music Awards. "The energy in this room must have been HIGH," the poster wrote as the caption.

In the snippet, the former Disney star sings: "We'd always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me".

The edited footage then shows Bieber looking emotional, before his wife Hailey grabs his hand to comfort him.

"Look like he was fighting his tears back," one person wrote, while another added: "I can watch this over and over I love this."

Some naive viewers flocked to the clip in awe of Bieber's "reaction" – but unfortunately for them, it's entirely fabricated by a Selena Gomez fan account.

TikTokers quickly shut down the skillfully-made edit, with one writing: "These 3 clips are completely different times. He wasn’t even there when she sang that."

"Yall, he wasn't even there," another said – and they were right. Hailey and Justin Bieber did not attend the AMAs in 2019.

Justin, who hadn't attended the award ceremony since the 2016 Grammys, was said to be promoting one of his albums at the time. Meanwhile, Hailey was working in Germany.

Gomez and Bieber dated on-and-off for eight years after being spotted holding hands in 2010 and confirming their relationship a year later.

After years of rekindling their relationship, the pair officially called it quits in May 2018.

