Popular American foodie TikToker Keith Lee is currently in the UK trying what food the country has to offer - but Brits aren't happy with the places he has gone to so far.

The creator is best known for giving his food reviews to struggling restaurants to see whether it is the food, marketing, or location that is the reason for their lack of popularity.

His verdicts have a huge impact on the establishments he visits and can transform local businesses for the better, with new customers queuing outside the door to try it out after seeing Keith's video, and we also see the creator giving back by generously tipping and giving money to these restaurants too.

So when he arrived in the UK, people were a mix of excited, intrigued, and worried as to what he would think of British food (after all the country isn't exactly globally renowned for its scran).

In his first video from London, Keith (@keith_lee125) caused an uproar among Brits with his video trying the classic Full English Breakfast in the hotel he's staying at.

On his plate, there were your typical baked beans, scrambled eggs sausage, bacon, hashbrowns, mushrooms, black pudding and tomatoes.

With this, Keith placed some beans on his bread to try beans on toast but had a tough time trying to bite the bread - a painful watch for those who love the British delicacy.

He gave the scrambled eggs a six out of 10, the "greasier and lot less salty" hashbrowns a four out of 10, the bacon a seven out of 10, beans on toast with "no seasoning" a one out of 10, the mushroom he didn't rate, and then a sausage which was "not a huge fan" of and gave it a four out of then. Then the black pudding was given a zero out of 10 as Keith described how it tasted "like blood".

The video went viral with over 7.4m views and Brits weren't happy with Keith trying a hotel breakfast and made it clear in the comments section.

One person wrote: "But where are you? As a Brit, that looks like a Premier Inn breakfast. Please don’t judge us on this, this is foul to us!!"

"You need to go to a local cafe in a small town, they have the BEST breakfasts," another person said.

Someone else added: "Can we get this man a proper English breakfast from a cafe plsssss".

"That’s not our beans on toast," a fourth person commented.

Following this, Keith then went to Terry's Cafe - which he said was recommended to him - to give the English fry-up another chance and began by praising the customer service.

He then panned to his plate which showed bacon, sausages, beans, a fried egg, black pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes and bubble and squeak (mashed potato with cabbage).

So what did he think? The TikTok food critic gave the "much better" beans a five out of 10, the "herby" sausage a six out of ten, the "fresh and salty" bacon a six and a half out of 10, the fried egg, mushroom and bubble and squeak didn't get a rating as they "didn't do anything to it". Keith then added vinegar to a "more seasoned and crispy" hashbrown and gave it a six out of 10.

Finally, Keith tried the black pudding once again which he says "doesn't taste as much as blood or iron as the last one did" and gave it a four out of 10.





But still, there were Brits in the comments section still complaining about the food Keith was trying as well as defending British cuisine by giving tips on how to enhance the meal.

"Keith, everything on a full English is plain because you’re supposed to eat it all together. Everything flavours each other! A bit of everything on the fork," one person wrote.

Another person added: "UK foods are often 'unseasoned' because you're expected to season to your own tastes at places like this. Vinegar, salt, pepper, sauce, etc is all on the table or you can ask for it."

"Why are you not adding your own salt, pepper and brown sauce?" someone else asked.

A fourth person commented: "I feel like no one here appreciates the natural flavor of normal food without flooding it with seasoning".

While American viewers mocked Brits for defending their dishes.

One person posted: "The British ppl in the comments having him go all around the entire country to try one decent British breakfast is killing me."

"Keith you don’t have to do this my brother," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I've never heard anyone ever say yo let's go eat English food LMFAO".

The whole thing has triggered Brits to make videos to share their worries about

"Keith Lee is being in the UK is giving me anxiety," TikToker @ihatethewayyousmile admitted.

"Listen, yeah, all of the Americans in Keith Lee's comments have got me going crazy, I don't think I've ever been this patriotic, I don't think I've ever cared about Britain so much," she said and berated Americans for saying that an English Breakfast needs seasoning.





"I feel like the best sort of food you wanna eat in the UK is not necessarily English culture, I'm not gonna lie," @kingmikethe2nd said in his video.

"But you got to explore man, you've got to look at the right places, you go to all the wrong places. Americans go to the wrong places on purpose."





While TikToker @arediworld had a direct message for Keith as she said: "Keith Lee if you're coming to London and you're gonna eat a full English breakfast, why are you eating beans one for one and individually?"

"Why are you not putting a bit of everything on a fork and eating it in one, you're not supposed to eat everything individually," and added that he should add salt and seasoning to how he likes it.





With more reviews to come, including the viral SpudBros who revealed Keith has visited their Spudbros Express (and shared their worry about how he will like the jacket potato with cheese, beans and tuna they served him), it will be interesting to see more of Keith's opinions on British food.

