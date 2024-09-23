Who is banned TikToker Liv Schmidt and why is she controversial?

Influencer Liv Schmidt has discussed her recent ban from TikTok after prompting anger and concern over her controversial weight loss videos.

The 22-year-old isn't a certified nutritionist or health expert but grew a following of over 670,000 on the platform with her "What I eat in a day” videos and “Skinny girl essentials”.

In her now-deleted bio, Schmidt's ultimate goal was to "save America from obesity 1 person @ a time”.

Schmidt's content which primarily focussed on weight loss tips and promoting dietary supplements, ankle weights, and protein powders came under fire as people accused the creator of promoting disordered eating and "rage baiting" where videos are made to purposely upset and anger viewers.

"I always saw her on my fyp and would be like wtf this is so sad," one person wrote on Reddit.

Another added: "I was so happy seeing this! [Schmidt's ban] She deserves it. Her TikTok’s are so toxic and dangerous."

"Not to be dramatic but stuff like this is literally contributing so much to the resurgence of ED culture on social media," someone else commented.













TikTok shut down Schmidt's account last week for violating community guideline but wouldn't specify what those violations were.

Since the ban, Schmidt has spoken out in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on September 16.

"For me and my personal aesthetic, I like to be skinny and there’s nothing wrong with that,” she told the publication about her content.

"Weight is a touchy topic, but that’s what the viewers want. A lot of people want to know what people eat. I’m honest about how it is hard work.”

She also revealed she has had insecurities about her body in her student days at the University of Arizona: “If you look around and every single person around you is blonde and skinny, you’re gonna definitely feel more peer pressure to fit into that stereotype.”

When asked why she believes her content “successful,” Schmidt replied: "I don’t have any food off-limits. I’m not dairy-free. I’m not vegan. I’m not gluten-free. I’m not a health freak."

“I’m trying to build a genuine thing,” the content creator explained and expressed how she felt “misunderstood” and “upset” by the ban.

But it appears Schmidt has made a new account under the name @notlivsschmidt where she is posting similar content such as "Slimming thigh workout", in another posing with the caption "use food as fuel not therapy" as well as sharing "the best froyo in NYC".

"We don't want any of the fat-positive movement to be on here because you guys are literally like 'She's starving,' 'She has an eating disorder', 'She doesn't eat anything', when it's literally 1,500 calories or more," Schmidt said in a video telling viewers to keep their "weird comments" to themselves.

At the time of writing, the account has 24,800 followers.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

