Fast food expert claims that McDonald's fries are not vegetarian

There used to be a time where if you didn’t eat meat, McDonald’s probably wasn’t for you.

That all began to change with the McVegan and the McPlant a while back, and vegetarian and vegan offerings have slowly been getting better over the years at McDonald’s.

Now though, one TikTok user has dropped a bombshell which might change the way people order during their next visit.

Jordan, who goes by @jordan_the_stallion8 on TikTok, has caused dismay online after posting a video about the use of “natural beef flavour” in McDonald’s fries.

Fans of the chain out in the US have been reacting with surprise after the TikTok user made a video explaining “why McDonald’s fries taste different than everybody else’s fries”.

“It’s because McDonald’s cooks [its] fries with beef flavouring mixed within their vegetable oil,” Jordan said. “So that’s why the fries taste so good, but also so different from everybody else’s.”

The TikToker then noted that the revelation was probably “bad news for vegetarians”.

The news was publicised by US-based animal rights organisation Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), who shared a post on Facebook reading: “Even McDonald’s FRIES aren’t suitable for vegetarians [angry emoji].”

The video has been viewed more than nine million times, but not everyone was surprised by the news.

Some users in the comments section noted that the ingredient is listed on McDonald’s website, where it states that its fries are made using potatoes, vegetable oil, natural beef flavour, which contains wheat and milk derivatives, dextrose, sodium acid pyrophosphate, and salt.

In the video, Jordan also noted that the ingredient is used primarily in the US, and that McDonald’s locations in the UK, Canada and Australia do not use the ingredient in their fries, which makes the menu item vegan.

“McDonald’s UK French Fries are made by McCain’s using Russet Burbank, Pentland Dell and Shepody potatoes, which are chosen for their quality, taste and long shape when cut. The fries are not coated in any fats or substances from an animal. Once at the restaurant, our fries are simply cooked in dedicated frying vats in a non-hydrogenated blend of sunflower and rapeseed oil which is 100 per cent suitable for vegans,” McDonald’s UK website reads.

