This parody of Liz Truss 'waiting for Parliament to reopen' is comedy gold

A new parody of Liz Truss 'waiting for Parliament to open' has dropped - and it's hilariously accurate.

Comedian, Nerine Skinner, regularly posts skits as 'Liv Struss', and this particular one sees the prime minister in a nursery, playing with dolls of Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson, as well as 'recharging' her 'robot' battery.

"Which hat should I wear for mourning?" she mimics, holding up fire fighter and witch hats, before rewatching her awkward Prince Charles handshake trying to pass the time.

We'll need Truss to confirm this is her week.



