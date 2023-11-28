TikToker Noah Glenn Carter starts GoFundMe after family home burns down

TikToker Noah Glenn Carter has started a GoFundMe after losing his family home in a fire.

Influencer Noah Glenn Carter is known for his videos explaining internet news and drama and has previously commented on controversial clips showing birthday spankings and TikTokers “begging” their followers for money.

Carter has once again gone viral but for a tragic reason, after revealing his childhood home in Alabama caught on fire while he was sleeping inside.

In a TikTok video, Carter filmed the house ablaze from afar and explained that he was on the second story when the fire broke out. It is unclear how the fire started.

Carter explained: “I had to climb out of a window but I’m alive. Everybody’s safe. Nobody was hurt.”

In another video, an emotional Carter shared pictures of what the inside of the house looked like before it burned down, showing the rooms decorated for Christmas. Then, he shared what it looks like now, having been reduced to rubble by the fire.

He urged followers not to take things for granted after he and his family lost almost everything in a matter of moments.

The TikToker has set up a GoFundMe page that has raised almost $11,000 in 13 hours, explaining that his family “need help going forward”.

At the time of writing, 840 separate donations have been made, with many people leaving messages of support with them.

One donor wrote: “You’re an amazingly positive creator and I always enjoy your videos. I hope you get everything situated soon. Godspeed to you and your family.”

Another said: “Nobody should experience their house, memories and safe place to be destroyed. Good luck.”

