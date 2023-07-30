Viral TikTok star PinkyDoll set to release debut song

TikTok star Pinkydoll appears to have teased a debut song that uses her popular catchphrase from her live streams.

The 27-year-old recently went viral as part of the NPC trend which sees creators going live on TikTok where they appear animated through their actions.

Their behaviour is comparable to gaming NPCs, where they often repeat their movements or sayings - often when they are when they receive a gift from a viewer.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For Pinkydoll, one of her most familiar quotes is her robotically saying "Ice cream, so good!" in response to ice cream emojis being sent to her during a stream.

It is thought that the TikToker is earning $7,000 a day doing this, according to Fortune.

Now, Pinkydoll seems to be venturing into music after teasing a "big announcement," and posting a snippet of a debut song in collaboration with clothing brand Fashion Nova.

@pinkydollreal Big announcement 📣📣📣🍦 COLLAB WITH @FashionNova 🍦 #fashionnova #viral #ptp #fyp #foryoupage #pourtoipage #pinkydoll #announcement





In a clip announcing the collaboration, Pinkydoll adapted her expression to "Fashion Nova, so good," before declaring she's "here to stay forever."

At the end of the TikTok, a couple of seconds of the song named after her catchphrase "Ice Cream So Good," played.

Another video with a snippet said that the collab is "coming soon," so we'll have to wait and see...

Elsewhere, TikTok Live's bizarre NPC trend is explained and Trisha Paytas has joined TikTok's creepy 'NPC' livestream trend.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.