Trisha Paytas has joined TikTok's creepy 'NPC' livestream trend

With claims of creators making thousands of dollars per stream, Trisha Paytas is the latest celebrity to join the 'NPC' live trend on TikTok.

In the streams, creators act like an NPC (non-player character) from a video game, and are spurred on by fans sending monetary gifts.

The trend reportedly has close ties to a kink, but for ordinary viewers innocently scrolling down their FYPs, it's a rather strange one - particularly on a family-friendly app.

