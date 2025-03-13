Influencer-led beauty brands are popping up everywhere, and the one person everyone was waiting to make her move has finally taken the leap: Mikayla Nogueira.

The 26-year-old TikToker has collaborated with a number of major brands over the years (even sparking speculation that her wedding was sponsored by e.l.f), and it would seem she's ready to leave all mascara controversies in the past, because she's announced the launch of her brand, Point Of View.

While her 16 million followers initially thought the launch was a makeup brand (that is what she's known for critiquing after all), she's actually gone down an alternative route, with a range of makeup-prepping products that go under your makeup to ensure that flawless base.

Nogueira claims she was inspired by her time working at Ulta Beauty, when customers would regularly ask her why their makeup never looked the way they wanted, despite buying the best products on the market.

What's more, the brand also has backing from the investors behind Westman Atelier, Skims, and Glossier, so we've no doubt it's already on its way to cult-classic status.

Excited already? Well, there's not long to wait, either. Here's everything we know about Mikayla Nogueira's new brand, Point Of View...

Point Of View

What is Mikayla Nogueira's brand Point Of View?

Point Of View is a makeup-prepping skincare range launched by TikTok beauty guru, Mikayla Nogueira. Each product is inspired by Korean skincare, and contains ingredients like rice water, which have become synonymous with the 'glass skin' trend.

The range will initially launch with five staple products, each contributing to building a flawless base before makeup application.

Nogueira says she was approached about launching the brand two years ago, after building a huge social media community of beauty lovers from across the globe, and being the go-to source for honest, unfiltered reviews about trending products.

What products are in Mikayla Nogueira's Point Of View range?

The five hero products in Point Of View's launch range include: Drench It, a priming milk made up of 60 per cent fermented rice water and Biopeptide Complex, aimed at creating a hydrating base which is perfect for makeup to melt into.

Drip It is a serum, while Whip It is a barrier-building moisturiser, and Glaze It is a tacky primer, designed to make your makeup last - without budging. Finally, Ampt It is a lip treatment with Elastin Glow Technology for a perfectly-plumped pout.





When is Point Of View launching?

Point Of View skincare will launch on 26 March via its own website. You'll be able to shop the range here.

How much are Point Of View's products?

While neither Nogueira or Point Of View have officially released product prices, Reddit sleuths think they've figured it out through the HTML of the website. If correct, Glaze It will be $28, Drip It will cost $36, Drench It will cost $34, Whip It will be $38, and Amp It will be $22.

Where can I buy Point Of View skincare?



As of right now, Point Of View will be available to buy via its official website when it launches.

