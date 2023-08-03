Mikayla Nogueira finally reveals if her wedding was sponsored

Mikayla Nogueira has finally spilled the beans on what went down at her wedding, including the burning question: Was it sponsored?

The influencer appeared to have a branded booth at her big day, as well as a lot of famous faces.

“I don’t think you understand how much it means to me that I got to work with e.l.f., so of course I wanted to include them in my big day,” she explains.

“My wedding was 175 people. Ten per cent of that was influencers. The only reason why it seemed like it was all influencers was because the only people posting on TikTok are influencers."



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter